Indiana seeks $620K after audit finds students not online

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — State education officials want a northern Indiana school district to repay more than $620,000 after an audit found it claimed money for dozens of students who never logged into an alternative school’s online classes.

State auditors reviewed enrollment and attendance figures dating to July 2018 and found that dozens of Rise Up Academy students counted in the South Bend Community School Corporation’s requests for enrollment-based funding had never logged into online learning platforms.

The South Bend Tribune reports the district has paid back more than $360,000 in state money, but is disputing claims over some students’ status during the 2018-2019 and 2019-20 school years.