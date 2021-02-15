Indiana Secretary of State Lawson to resign

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson speak in Indianapolis. A day after warning of potential widespread voting fraud in the state, Indiana’s secretary of state acknowledged Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, that many of the thousands of altered registration forms she flagged might just be residents rushing […]

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced she will step down from her position, citing the toll the previous year has taken on her. Lawson will submit a formal resignation once Gov. Eric Holcomb selects her successor and they are ready to serve.

“I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” said Secretary Lawson. “I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down.”

Lawson was first appointed Secretary of State on March 16, 2012, by then Gov. Mitch Daniels. She successfully ran for election in 2014 and 2018. Lawson is the longest serving secretary of state in Indiana history and Indiana’s 61st secretary of state.

Gov. Holcomb released this statement following the announcement that Lawson would resign:

“Indiana’s own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.

“A trailblazer, holder of state records, even serving alongside three Governors as Secretary of State, through it all, Connie has remained universally respected by veterans and the next generation alike.

“I’ll forever count myself fortunate and proud to say, ‘I served with Connie Lawson.’

“And, while she’ll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend.

“I wish her and her husband Jack and their entire family happy trails upon her retirement and congratulate her on her immediate induction into the Hoosier Pantheon of all-time great public servants.”