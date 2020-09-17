Indiana scraps plans to buy land for Ohio River port site

FILE – In this July 12, 2011, file photo, two rowers paddle along the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland. Federal environmental regulators say fish living in the northeastern Ohio river that became synonymous with pollution when it caught fire in 1969 are now safe to eat. The easing of fish consumption restrictions on the Cuyahoga River […]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say the state has scrapped plans to buy land at an Ohio River site that could have been the state’s newest shipping port.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that it would take years to clean up the site, making it not viable financially. The Ports of Indiana entered into an agreement in 2017 to reserve the option to buy up to 725 acres near Lawrenceburg. It’s just west of the Indiana-Ohio state line. Indiana already has three ports.

