Indiana schools to have remote learning for remainder of school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana schools will go remote for the remainder of the school year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jennifer McCormick announced Thursday that all K-12 schools will have no in-person instruction for the rest of the school year, and buildings will remain closed.

Schools will be required to meet 160 days of instruction, with the 20-day waiver offered by the state last month. Schools can meet the requirement through eLearning or other methods.

Schools must submit a continuous learning plan to the state by April 17, that includes guidelines for students and families.

“The goal is to ensure students have some type of continuous learning,” McCormick said.

As for high school seniors, McCormick said the goal is to “get you across that stage.”

Seniors will be required to earn their necessary credits, and seniors currently enrolled in required courses will receive credit for those, she said. Graduation require exams will not be required.

McCormick said local school districts will community their specific plans to students and families.