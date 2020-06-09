Indiana schools to have flexibility when reopening

FILE – In this May 13, 2019, file photo, Indiana state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Students in Indiana will return to school this fall, but what that looks like will vary widely across the state. Following the Indiana Department of Education’s release of school reentry guidelines last week, McCormick addressed teachers and administrators during a webinar, emphasizing the freedom local leaders have to determine how their schools will operate during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tom Davies, file)

Indianapolis (AP) — Students in Indiana will return to school in the coming months, but what that looks like will vary widely across the state.

State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick addressed teachers and administrators during a webinar Tuesday following the state Department of Education’s release of school reentry guidelines last week. She emphasized the “freedom” local leaders have to determine how their schools will reopen and operate during the coronavirus pandemic. McCormick says that with many schools starting the academic year by early August, some expect to hold all or most classes online. Others, especially in rural areas, plan to return to the “brick and mortar” setting as soon as possible.

To watch the webinar on YouTube, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.