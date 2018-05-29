Indiana schools to get separate state, federal grades

Indiana schools will get two separate grades from differing state and federal formulas.

The Journal Gazette reports that schools will receive grades this year from a state accountability law and through the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The formulas differ so schools may not receive matching grades.

The state law focuses on students passing standardized tests and improvements annually. The federal law takes into account factors such as attendance and English-language learning.

The state Board of Education tried to revamp the state’s system to fit the federal model, but stopped after state educators expressed concern.

Board Vice Chairwoman Cari Whicker says she’s not happy with the two grades but it was the best option. She says the current state system is better than the proposed changes.

