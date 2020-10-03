Indiana schools deciding how to put federal virus aid to use

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools are slowly making a dent in more than $200 million of federal aid meant to help local districts manage financial hardships spurred by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since May, nearly $22 million of Indiana’s share of federal CARES Act aid has been issued to school districts around the state, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

State officials said millions more are expected to be given out in the coming months.

State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick cautions, however, that the federal aid isn’t as much as it seems, adding that no one is going to “get rich” with the extra money.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.