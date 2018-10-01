Indiana schools chief rules out running for another term

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick (WLFI)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's schools chief says she will not seek another term as the head of the state's Department of Education.

Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said Monday that she has ruled out another run in 2020.

McCormick is in her first term after ousting her Democratic predecessor Glenda Ritz in 2016.

Though a Republican, she has at times been at odds with GOP Statehouse leaders when it comes to education policy. That includes her support for increased scrutiny of charter and voucher schools that receive state money.

Even if McCormick didn't rule out running for re-election, she could only have sought one more term on the ballot.

That's because Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law last year that will make the position an appointed one beginning in 2025.