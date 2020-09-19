Indiana schools chief draws GOP ire by backing Democrat

Republican Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick speaks during a news conference with state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, in support of a bill that would ban private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving money from Indiana’s voucher program. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Republican Party is disavowing the state schools superintendent elected under its banner with her decision to support Democrat Woody Myers for governor.

The Myers campaign announced Friday the endorsement from schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. She said in a statement that Myers “combines personal intellect, sincere concern, and a commitment for education.” Myers is challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reelection bid but has raised little campaign cash and struggled to gain attention. A state Republican spokesman calls McCormick a Democrat who’s been angling for a position in a possible future Democratic administration.

