Indiana schools being allowed 20-day break to stem virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools will be allowed to close for 20 days for rest of this school year among steps the governor’s office announced toward helping stem the coronavirus spread.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday also discouraged non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people in sites such as churches, stadiums and auditoriums.

The announcement came as the NCAA and the Big Ten called off basketball tournament games scheduled for Indianapolis and a worker at Fiat Chrysler’s transmission factory in Kokomo tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state health department also reported another confirmed COVID-19 illness, giving Indiana 12 cases.

