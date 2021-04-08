Indiana school voucher expansion rolled back in Senate plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposed expansion of Indiana’s private school voucher program would be scaled back under the new state budget plan from state Senate Republicans, while still boosting spending on the program by about 25%.

The two-year state spending plan presented Thursday would increase overall school funding by 1.2% the first year and about 3% the second year, slightly more than a plan the Republican-dominated House endorsed in February.

The revised voucher plan is expected to cost about one-eighth of the total K-12 funding increase. Nearly 150 school boards across the state have passed resolutions opposing the voucher program expansion.