An IMPD SWAT team is called to a home on Normandy Road, leading to a nearby school and voting center being put on lockdown.

INDIANAPOLIS — IPS Clarence Farrington School 61, which serves as a voting center, has been put on lockdown due to a nearby SWAT situation.

The Marion County Election Board has asked voters to avoid IPS Clarence Farrington School due to the lockdown and said poll workers and students who were already at the school are observing lockdown procedures.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the lockdown is due to a possible barricaded suspect who is part of a domestic disturbance investigation nearby. The lockdown “Is not in any way associated with the school or voting center,” IMPD clarified.

IPS said the lockdown is standard procedure due to the nearby police presence.

IPS Clarence Farrington School 61 is located near 30th and Georgetown Road, just north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IMPD said SWAT was called to a home in the 3100 block of Normandy Road, roughly a block west of the school.

IMPD SWAT called to a barricaded suspect in the 3100 block of Normandy Road.

The Marion County Election Board said voters can visit the following voting centers instead: