INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Language from a contentious bill that sought to place broad restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics in Indiana is unlikely to be revived after the Senate stalled the measure earlier this week.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said Thursday that even if language from House Bill 1134 is brought back in another proposal, it’s “highly unlikely” that House Republicans would be on board.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Thursday that “chances do not look good” for the bill.

He said earlier this week that the bill in its entirety would not be inserted into another, but that lawmakers might use conference committees to piecemeal portions of the bill into others.