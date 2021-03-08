Indiana school to be named for trailblazing Black coach

WHITELAND, Ind. (AP) — A new school in Johnson County will likely be named for a man who coached the first all-Black basketball team to win an Indiana championship.

Ray Crowe led state championship teams at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis in 1955 and 1956.

The Clark-Pleasant school district in Whiteland is proposing to name a new elementary school for Crowe.

He graduated from Whiteland High School in 1934.

Superintendent Patrick Spray says Crowe was a “trailblazer.”

Crowe, who died in 2003, was also a state lawmaker and an official at the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Department.