Indiana school to be named for trailblazing Black coach

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITELAND, Ind. (AP) — A new school in Johnson County will likely be named for a man who coached the first all-Black basketball team to win an Indiana championship.

Ray Crowe led state championship teams at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis in 1955 and 1956.

The Clark-Pleasant school district in Whiteland is proposing to name a new elementary school for Crowe.

He graduated from Whiteland High School in 1934.

Superintendent Patrick Spray says Crowe was a “trailblazer.”

Crowe, who died in 2003, was also a state lawmaker and an official at the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss