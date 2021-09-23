Indiana school sued over treatment of LGBT student group

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana school district is being sued after a group that supports LGBT students says it’s been barred from promoting its meetings.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Gay-Straight Alliance at Pendleton Heights High School in the South Madison Community district.

The lawsuit says the free speech rights of the group are being violated along with other laws.

There was no immediate comment from the school district.

The lawsuit says the principal at Pendleton Heights High has barred the group from advertising on school bulletin boards or anywhere else on school property.