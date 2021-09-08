Indiana school says no shots fired in lockdown incident

ST. JOHN, Ind. (AP) — School officials say no shots were fired at a northwestern Indiana high school that was put on lockdown after a report of a person with a gun.

St. John Police Department spokesman Roger Patz told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that officers conducted a room-by-room search at Lake Central High School on Wednesday morning.

A SWAT team was also called to the school in the town of St. John, about 40 miles southeast of downtown Chicago.

The Lake Central school district posted on Twitter that two students were taken in for questioning but that no shots were fired and all students and staff are safe.