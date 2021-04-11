Indiana school district wants public barred from molestation case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana school district wants to bar the public from the civil trial of a man sentenced to 120 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and an elementary school.

Attorneys for the Greater Clark County School Corporation have filed a motion seeking to exclude the public from the civil case against Michael Begin, and bar the public from accessing the court transcript.

The News and Tribune reports a hearing on that matter hasn’t been conducted.

The civil suit alleges the district failed to protect students from abuse.

The jury trial starts May 17 in Clark County.