Indiana school district using cameras to catch stop arm violators

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) A school district in Indiana has outfitted its buses with cameras to catch motorists who ignore stop arms. Delphi Community Schools spent about $47,000 to install the equipment this summer and it’s already paying off.

When a motorist drives past the stop arm, the camera takes a clear picture of the vehicle and its license plate. The information is then given to the county prosecutor and a ticket is mailed to the violator.

“It’s a three or four hundred dollar fine. It could be a felony on your record which stays with you a long time,” said Ross Striebeck, Operations Director for Delphi Community Schools.

The district is working with the Indiana State Police who are patrolling hot spots where violators are being reported.

