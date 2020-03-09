Indiana school district to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

AVON, Ind. (WANE) Officials in Avon, Indiana have announced that schools are being closed after a second student exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Maggie Hoernemann said Monday Avon Community Schools will be closed through next Friday. She said the custodial staff has already stepped up cleaning last week.

Officials said all school activities have been canceled until then as a precaution.

The district made the announcement after learning a Hickory Elementary School student had tested positive for the coronavirus. All schools were closed Monday and Hickory was originally slated to be the only school to close for an extended time period.

The school will use e-learning days for students.

