INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana school boards will be required to allow public comment during their meetings under a bill that’s been signed into law.

The governor’s office says Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1130 Tuesday that gained final legislative approval on March 2.

The new law taking effect July 1 mandates that school boards offer an oral public comment period at all public meetings.

The legislation was proposed after confrontational school board meetings over the last year saw some boards suspend or restrict public comment sessions.

The law says school boards can adopt “reasonable rules,” including time limits for those who speak and the removal of disruptive people.