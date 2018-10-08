Indiana's US Senate candidates to debate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pictured are, from left, Libertarian Lucy Brenton, Democrat Joe Donnelly, and Republican Mike Braun.

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana's three U.S. Senate candidates will face off in the first debate of the general election campaign.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, Republican former state Rep. Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton will take the stage Monday at 7 p.m. at the Purdue University Northwest campus in Westfield.

The race is one of the most closely watched in the U.S. and could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

WANE 15 will air the debate live on air. A live stream of the event will also be available on wane.com.