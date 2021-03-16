Indiana RV maker plans luxury RV expansion, 650 new jobs

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle manufacturer plans to expand production of luxury RVs at its northern Indiana campus and create up to 650 new jobs by 2023.

Alliance Recreational Vehicles announced Tuesday that it will invest $33 million to expand its Elkhart campus, which opened in 2009 in the city about 100 miles east of Chicago.

The company plans to create up to 650 new jobs by the end of 2023, and says it has already hired 75 new workers.

If Alliance RV reaches its job-creation goal, it will receive up to $9.3 million in tax credits, pending the approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.