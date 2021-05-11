Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WANE) — Indiana residents receiving unemployment benefits will again have to show they are actively searching for work as the governor is reinstating a requirement that he lifted soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday that puts the job search requirement back in place starting June 1.

Indiana is joining several other states creating more requirements for people to stay on unemployment, with many businesses blaming the ease of obtaining the weekly jobless benefits with making it more difficult to fill job openings.

Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, based on the most recent data, Indiana employers have posted more than 115,000 job openings around the state.