Indiana governor announces plan to reopen state beginning Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a 5-stage plan for a “sector by sector by sector reset” of the state’s economy to get Indiana “back on track” by July 4.

Holcomb made the announcement Friday during this daily coronavirus response briefing. Watch the video above for full details.

Here are some highlights:

On Monday, the essential travel restriction will be lifted, and gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted. Retail shops including shopping malls can open with 50 percent capacity, while restaurants and bars that serve for can on May 11.

By May 8, Indiana churches can convene, with social distancing guidelines in place. Barber shops and tattoo parlors can open by appointment on May 11.

LIST: WHAT’S OPEN, WHAT’S CLOSED

Guidelines will be lessened even more on May 24, and even more on June 14. On July 4, major events like fairs and festivals can resume, and retail stores and restaurants can operate at full capacity.

Holcomb laid out four “guiding principles” the state will use to reopen various sectors of economy:

First, Indiana will monitor the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Second, the state will look to retain its surge capacity for hospital beds and ventilators.

Third, Indiana must be able to test all Hoosiers with coronavirus symptoms.

Finally, the state must track the residents who test positive for the virus moving forward.

While admitting the state has “many miles to go” the gain control over the coronavirus, Holcomb said the Indiana was “ready to move ahead in a measured way.”

“Together we will overcome this disease and come out a stronger Indiana,” Holcomb said.

It was March 23 when Holcomb first ordered Hoosiers to stay at home – or “hunker down,” as he said. The governor said then that the period was “critical” to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the time, 259 Hoosiers had been diagnosed with the virus, and seven had died.

As of Friday, 18,630 Indiana residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,062 have died.

For more on the 5-stage program to reopen Indiana and to learn what will open and when, visit backontrack.in.gov.