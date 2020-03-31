Indiana residents urged to continue to abide by virus order

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to continue to adhere to the state’s stay-at-home order.

Dr. Kristina Box warned Tuesday that while Indiana’s coronavirus cases have surged past 2,000, the state remains far from reaching its peak in cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 374 to 2,159, with 14 additional deaths increasing the state’s total to 49.

Box says the peak in cases is still to come and urges Hoosiers to continue to abide by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide stay-at-home that took effect March 25.

