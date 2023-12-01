HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Christmas season is in full swing, and that means people are dusting off their Christmas song setlist and getting into the holiday mood.

While everyone has their favorite Christmas song, a study was conducted by CasinosSweeps.com to examine the top Christmas songs people listen to by analyzing Google search data from the top 100 most popular Christmas songs.

For residents in Indiana, the following five songs topped the list:

All I Want for Christmas is You – Released in 1994 by Mariah Carey, this song is played everywhere from shopping malls to restaurants. Indiana residents search for this song approximately 2,753 times a month on average. The New York Post estimates Carey makes $3 million in profits every year from the song.

Silent Night – Searched for 1,351 times a month on average. Bing Crosby’s version is the most popular according to the study and has sold over 30 million copies since its release in 1935. Being known as the third highest-selling single of all time, other recent versions include Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Justin Bieber.

Somewhere Only We Know – Searched on average of 1,229 times a month, initially sung by alternative rock band Keane and turned into a Christmas song by Lily Allen in 2014.

Jingle Bells – Searched on average of 1,175 times a month. This Christmas classic has had many covers through the years ranging from Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters to Frank Sinatra and Gwen Stefani.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer – Indiana residents search for this song on average of 973 times a month. Originally created into a Christmas song by Gene Autry in 1949, it also has had many covers from Dean Martin to Destiny’s Child.

Research also highlighted the top five Christmas songs that the entire United States is listening to:

All I Want for Christmas is You – The average number of searches nationally is 150,337, 216% more than number five. The song also appeared as the number one listening song in every state.

Somewhere Only We Know – Searched an average of 77,785 times a month nationally.

Silent Night – Searched an average of 71,875 times. The song also is the third favorite in ten different states.

Jingle Bells – Searched an average of 66,882 times.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Searched an average of 47,641 times a month.

“There’s always a lot of conversation around when is the right time to start playing Christmas songs and what songs to play, whether it’s in retail shops, at work or home. So, it’s interesting to see what songs states are searching for to get into the Christmas spirit,” commented a spokesperson for CasinosSweeps. “It’s fascinating to see how much All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey dominates as every single state’s number one choice of song to listen to at Christmas time and how it has become almost a Christmas tradition in so many households to play the song.”