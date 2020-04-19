Indiana residents join group loaning RVs amid virus outbreak

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana residents are lending a hand in a national initiative that aims to link medical workers up with recreational vehicle owners willing to loan their RVs to nurses, doctors and first responders wanting to protect their families from the coronavirus.

Shelly and Milton Trent are loaning their 31-foot travel trailer to Dr. Nick Passafiume, an emergency room doctor in Harrison County.

The residents of southern Indiana’s Georgetown connected through a Facebook group called “RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus.”

The group was created last month and has grown to include more than 27,000 members across the country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.