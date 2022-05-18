INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans aren’t showing signs of putting the brakes on rising state gasoline taxes even as the state government continues its streak of fast-growing tax collections.

Motorists in Indiana are now paying about 56 cents per gallon in state taxes on gasoline, the highest-ever level shown in state records, and it will increase next month based on rising fuel prices.

Democrats have pushed over the past week for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend the gas tax, although Holcomb says he doesn’t have authority to do so. Democrats say he could also call the Legislature into a special session. Democratic Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute said “where there’s a will, there’s a way.”