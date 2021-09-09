Indiana Republicans may seek to bolster congressional hold

Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, speaks during a legislative redistricting hearing as Republican Rep. Tim Wesco, chairman of the Indiana House Elections Committee, looks on at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans will show next week just how far they’ll go in pushing their political control over redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The big question is whether they will focus on shoring up the suburban Indianapolis district that U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz narrowly kept in Republican hands last year to maintain their 7-2 control of Indiana’s U.S. House delegation. A more aggressive approach could see them try to carve up the northwestern Indiana district now held by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan with the aim of ending Democrats’ decades-long dominance there.

State Republicans are slated to release on Tuesday the proposed congressional and Indiana House maps they’ve drawn behind closed doors.