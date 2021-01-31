Indiana Republicans differ over governor’s COVID-19 powers

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is nearing a year under the coronavirus public health emergency issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb as some of his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature aren’t letting up on attempts to rein in the authority he’s used to impose restrictions on businesses and crowds.

Holcomb this past week extended the state’s health emergency and mask mandate until March, an action that followed a Republican House committee chairman acting on a bill to broadly limit such public health orders and questioning the effectiveness of face mask in preventing COVID-19 spread.

Holcomb defends his actions, saying he almost grieves “at the deniers and defiers.”