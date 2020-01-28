Indiana Republicans aiming to force marijuana prosecutions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Republican legislators are reacting to the Indianapolis prosecutor’s decision against pressing criminal charges over possessing small marijuana amounts by proposing that the state attorney general could pick a special prosecutor to take over such cases.

The bill endorsed in a 6-3 Indiana Senate committee vote Tuesday would let the attorney general’s office step in if a county prosecutor announced a policy of not enforcing a law or was found to have “categorically elected” to not do so.

The proposal comes after Democratic Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced in September that his office wouldn’t pursue charges against adults for possessing about one ounce or less of marijuana.

