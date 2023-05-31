JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas was behind bars Wednesday morning after being charged in an OWI case.

Indiana State Police say Rep. Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight Wednesday. Lucas left the scene in the vehicle initially. ISP says officers from the Seymour Police Department found the vehicle in a different location nearby. He was arrested by a trooper from the ISP-Versailles Post.

State police also tell us, “A blood test was performed at Schneck Medical Center. The results are pending.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website shows 58-year-old Lucas of Seymour listed as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m.

Bond was set at $705. Lucas was released from the Jackson County Detention Center just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Lucas is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), causing endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (motor vehicle).

Rep. Lucas has been a state representative since 2012 for House District 69 which includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

We have reached out to his team for comment on the incident.