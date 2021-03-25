Indiana reports more than 1 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that more than one-million residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 2,548,924 doses have been administered in Indiana since late December. This includes 1,530,403 first doses and 1,018,521 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated as a result.

“Hitting the 1 million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people age 16 and older next Wednesday, I encourage every eligible Hoosier to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible so that they can protect themselves and those they love.”

Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.