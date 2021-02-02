Indiana region Red Cross volunteers craft, distribute over 109k face coverings

: Volunteers sew face coverings for distribution in the Red Cross’ Southwest Chapter area. (Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The American Red Cross’ “Call on Crafters” exceeds its goal of crafting and distributing 70,000 face coverings to communities in the region.

In the early days of the pandemic, the American Red Cross reports that there was an overwhelming response when it called for volunteers to help make face coverings, especially in the Indiana Region. This prompted the regional Red Cross leadership to set a goal of crafting and distributing 70,000 face coverings to local organizations that provide childcare, senior care and veteran care services.

Recently, the volunteers surpassed the goal by sewing, packing and delivering more than 109,000 face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Indiana Region.

“We know that evidence-based public health measures, such as wearing cloth face coverings when in public, are critical in fighting this pandemic—and that hasn’t changed with vaccines in the picture,” said Jeff Imel, American Red Cross-Indiana Region program manager of the Service to the Armed Forces and International Services. “We thank our many volunteers for their sewing efforts, organizational skills, delivery services and overall commitment to keeping their communities safe.”

The American Red Cross said that volunteers involved in the face covering initiative can access a Red Cross video in three different languages – English, Spanish and American Sign Language -that provides step-by-step instructions on how to make a face covering.

To request a free face covering or to learn more about joining this effort, email jeffrey.imel@redcross.org.