Indiana redistricting plan secures suburban district for GOP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican redistricting plan shores up a suburban Indianapolis district for the GOP while leaving a potentially targeted Democratic district in northwestern Indiana intact.

The proposal for new congressional districts released Tuesday shifts the northern tier of Democratic-leaning Marion County from the district now held by Republican Rep. Victora Spartz to that of Indianapolis Democratic Rep. Andre Carson. That move will boost Spartz as she lost badly in Marion County in last year’s election even as she won by an overall 50%-46% margin.

The Republican plan doesn’t change the district along Lake Michigan much from the one Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan won last year.