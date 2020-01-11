Indiana redistricting critics keeping up push for changes

In this Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, State Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, signs a poster board with a pledge to support redistricting reform standards following a news conference with Common Cause Indiana as Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, right, watches at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Ruckelshaus has proposed creating a website where the public can draw suggested maps and submit comments before the Legislature votes on new districts in 2021.(AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Critics of how Indiana politicians dice up the state for congressional and legislative districts know they are running out of time for changing that process with the once-a-decade U.S. census less than three months away.

Those advocating for a revamp of Indiana’s redistricting procedures have been frustrated for several years in attempts to find support among Republicans who have super majority command of the Indiana Legislature.

Advocates are backing bills for what they call a more transparent process for next year’s redistricting.

But the leaders of the House and Senate election committees aren’t planning to take action during the 2020 session.

