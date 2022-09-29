(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced nearly $1 billion in funding will be distributed to states Thursday through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), with over $14 million of that funding heading to Indiana.

The grants will help schools provide students with safer and more supportive learning opportunities and environments.

“We have years of evidence that demonstrate the value of building safe and supportive schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “These efforts improve academic achievement, promote educational well-being, reduce disciplinary actions, and increase positive behaviors.”

Nearby states such as Illinois, Michigan and Ohio received over $40 million, $27 million and $35 million through the funding, respectively.