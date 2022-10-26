WASHINGTON (WANE) — Five Indiana school districts received federal funding Wednesday through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for 13 electric school buses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the school district recipients as part of the first round of funding from its Clean School Bus Program, which is a 5-year program that will provide $5 billion in funding.

“We’re proud that school districts in the Midwest submitted more applications for electric school bus funding than any other region of the country,” said Susan Mudd, Environmental Law & Policy Center (ELPC) senior policy advocate.

The first round of funding will supply federal rebates for electric school buses to 369 school districts nationwide.

The ELPC has also helped school districts across the Midwest since 2017 navigate applying for funding for electric school buses from the $2.7 billion Volkswagen Diesel Emission Mitigation Fund.