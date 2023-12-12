INDIANA (WANE) — How likely are you to be injured based off the state you live in? Well, a study done by New York Pain Care revealed some of the most injury-prone states in the U.S.

Indiana is tied with Mississippi for the 6th spot on the list. Indiana has a total of 485 emergency room visits per 1,000 residents. Indiana also has recorded 27 workplace injury incidents for every 1,000 full-time workers.

Indiana also faces 115 ambulance responses per 1,000 residents which shows Indiana’s need for emergency response as rural counties face the issue of being an “ambulance desert.” In the state of Indiana, 93,807 or 1.4% of people are living in an ambulance desert. This percentage jumps when considering residents living in rural communities, as 56,974 or 3.9% are impacted.

Taking the number one spot on the list was Maine with 596 annual ER visits per 1,000 residents. Maine also takes number one for the highest number of workplace injury incidents with 41 cases per 1,000 full-time workers. In 2018, Maine recorded 206 EMS responses per 1,000 residents.

States rounding out the top 10 list are: Lousiana (2), Kentucky (3), West Virginia (4), Ohio (5), Mississippi and Indiana (6), North Dakota (7), Arkansas (8), New Hampshire (9), and Michigan (10).

The least injury-prone state is Nevada with a total of 227 ER visits per 1,000 residents.

The data was found by using some of the latest available emergency room data, workplace injury data and ambulance call-out data to find how states rank on how likely you are to be injured based on the state you live in.