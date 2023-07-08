(WANE) – As the U.S. continues to experience record-breaking heat, most people will want to stay cool and keep their air conditioning on as much as possible, but that’s more costly in some states.

A recent ranking from WalletHub, a personal finance website, aimed to rank “the most and least energy-expensive states.” Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To do this, WalletHub determined where each state was ranked using an equation that factored in the average monthly consumption of electricity, natural gas, heating oil, and fuel, as well as the average retail prices of these types of energy.

According to the study, Indiana is the 10th most energy-expensive state in the U.S. Data shows Hoosiers pay $142 on average for their monthly electricity and $71 for their monthly natural gas.

They also typically pay about $199 a month to fill up on gas at the pump, which is the third-highest average cost for monthly motor fuel across the nation.

Additionally, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows Indiana relied heavily on coal to supply some of its energy. A total of 15 million tons of coal was consumed in Indiana in 2021, which ranked third in the nation in both total coal consumption and coal consumption for electricity generation. That year, Indiana generated 58% of its electricity from coal.

It should be no surprise that Indiana’s largest energy consumer is the industrial sector, which accounts for almost half of the state’s energy usage. Some of the state’s major industries include petroleum refining and energy-intensive chemical and primary metal manufacturing.

The 10 most energy-expensive states in the U.S. are ranked below:

Wyoming North Dakota Alaska Connecticut Massachusetts Oklahoma Vermont Iowa New Hampshire Indiana

Curious to see where other states rank? Check out the full study on WalletHub’s website.