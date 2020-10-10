Indiana race opens up after attorney general’s troubles

Democratic attorney general candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel responds to a question during an interview, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats are targeting the state attorney general’s race as their best chance to break the stranglehold Republicans have over state government.

They spent months castigating current Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women, only to see former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita narrowly defeat Hill for the GOP nomination in July.

Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, says he wants to tone down partisanship from the state’s top lawyer.

Rokita counters as an unabashed President Donald Trump supporter with an aggressive law-and-order and anti-abortion agenda.

