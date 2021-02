Indiana public notice publication could be scaled back

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Public notices in newspapers about local government actions could disappear or be greatly scaled back under proposals that Indiana legislators are considering.

Supporters say the proposals could cuts costs for city, county and township governments and school districts by allowing them to post the notices to their websites rather than pay for publication in local newspapers.

The Hoosier State Press Association argues publishing notices in newspapers about government budgets, tax rates, tax sales and meeting times makes them available in one location for the public rather than having to check multiple websites.