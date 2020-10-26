Indiana provides first look at COVID-19 vaccination plans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials have released a first look at Indiana’s plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, whenever one becomes available.

The interim draft plan released last week by the Indiana State Department of Health indicates the state will use a phased approach to dole out the vaccine.

Healthcare workers will be the first to get inoculated. Vulnerable groups, such as people 65 years or older and those with underlying health conditions, will follow.

The next phase focuses on mitigating the virus’ spread by vaccinating people who can’t work from home: teachers, food service workers, firefighters and police officers are all included.

