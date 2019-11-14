LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana prosecutors want to know whether a former couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter has been paid for interviews given to national television shows and tabloids about the case.
Prosecutors say the pair left their daughter in Indiana and moved to Canada in 2013.
The Journal & Courier reported Thursday that Michael Barnett and Kristine Barnett are charged with two counts of neglect.
Prosecutors filed a request Oct. 11 asking them for payment amounts they received, payment dates, and any other form of promised compensation. They refiled Nov. 8 because the defendants had not responded.
Michael Barnett and Kristine Barnett, who are divorced, have appeared on several talk shows claiming the girl was an adult posing as a child before a gag issue was ordered on them Oct. 28.
___
Information from: Journal and Courier
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Indiana prosecutors ask if couple in abandonment case was paid for interviews
- Governor: Ohio plan to clean Lake Erie will work, take time
- 10 Democrats qualify for next week’s presidential debate
- Indiana school district recovering from ransomware attack
- Get paid to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies by Christmas Day