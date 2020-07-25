Indiana prosecutor investigating man’s mauling by police dog

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor and Indiana State Police are investigating allegations that three Lafayette police officers used excessive force in a May arrest where a police dog mauled the neck of Black man suspected of battery.

Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Hutchison was appointed special prosecutor to investigate whether the officers committed any crimes in their arrest of Richard Bailey Jr. She’s asked state police to also probe the incident.

Lafayette police say Bailey was suspected of battery three people when he was attacked by a police dog during his May 9 arrest. Bailey’s attorney tell the Journal & Courier he spent six days in a medically induced coma.

