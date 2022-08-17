INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“

Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.

The state can print 50,000 checks each day. Klutz said all 1.7 million checks should be mailed by early October.

“We have worked tirelessly with the Governor’s team to get Hoosiers their checks, and despite the many challenges we encountered, we are pleased to get printing started,” said Klutz in an emailed release. “To those Hoosiers who have been patiently waiting for their check, I want to say – the wait is over! We have successfully printed the first round of checks, which eligible Hoosiers should start to see receive this weekend.”

ATR BACKGROUND

It was June 30, 2021, when state reserves topped 12.5 percent of the state budget general fund appropriations for the following year. At that point, state law required an excess reserve transfer – to the tune of $1.1 billion.

That transfer meant $125 for each Indiana taxpayer.

Hoosier taxpayers who filed an Indiana individual income tax return for 2020 with a postmark date of Jan. 3, 2022, qualified for the $125 (or $250 if they filed jointly).

In June then, the state recorded another annual surplus, this time of $3.9 billion. Combined with the previous reserve balance, Indiana had over $6 billion in reserves.

At that point, Gov. Eric Holcomb called a legislative special session for the General Assembly to pass a measure to return the surplus to Hoosiers. The bill passed and was signed into law by Holcomb on Aug. 5, and set Hoosier taxpayers up for a second Automatic Taxpayer Refund of $200 for anyone who qualified for the first refund of $125.

HOW WILL I GET PAID?

How taxpayers receive their $125 and $200 refunds will depend on how they filed their 2021 individual income tax return. If taxpayers listed direct deposit (checking or savings account) information on their 2021 Indiana income tax refund, they should have already received their $125 direct deposit. If they have not received a direct deposit, they will receive a combined check from the Auditor of State for $325 (or $650 if filed jointly).

BEWARD OF POSSIBLE SCAMS

The state auditor’s office and the Department of Revenue said Hoosiers should be mindful of potential scams about ATRs. All refunds will be issued by direct deposit or check.

Individuals should ignore any texts, emails or phone calls regarding these refunds, especially messages containing links or requesting personal or financial information, such as Social Security or bank account numbers. If taxpayers have any questions on the validity of messages or calls, please contact the Auditor of State’s office or Department of Revenue directly.