(WANE) — The Indiana State Poultry Association (ISPA) and others celebrated the generosity of Indiana poultry farmers at the 75th Indiana state poultry recognition event Tuesday.

Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated near 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need, including eggs, chicken, duck and turkey.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler also attended the event, which the ISPA established in the late 1940s.

“Donating 200,000 pounds of poultry products throughout the year is an incredible feat, and I am grateful I was able to than them in person today for their generous donation,” Crouch said.

According to the ISDA, the Indiana poultry industry employs more than 12,500 Hoosiers and generates more than $15 billion in total economic activity.

“Our Hoosier farmers are incredibly generous and quick to give back to their community,” Kettler said. “This event highlights their year-round contributions to various food banks and pantries located throughout Indiana, and we are grateful to recognize them.”

According to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service, Indiana ranks first in duck production, second in egg production and fourth in turkey production in the country.