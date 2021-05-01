Indiana port readies to handle big cargo for cement plant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana port on the Ohio River is preparing to handle barges loaded with parts as heavy as 100 tons for a cement plant’s $600 million expansion.

The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville will receive more than 30 cargo-laden barges by June 30 destined for Lehigh Cement Inc.’s plant in Mitchell, about 50 miles northwest of the port. More than 350 pieces of equipment and parts are being shipped from New Orleans by barge to the Jeffersonville port.

The News and Tribune reports the cargo will be unloaded and stored at the port until it’s ready to be hauled by truck to the Lehigh Cement plant site.