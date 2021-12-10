Indiana police shoot man after he points gun at officers

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police shot a man in an Indianapolis suburb after he pointed a gun at officers who found him hours after he fled from a traffic.

Officers spotted the man about 7:45 a.m. Friday walking through backyards in Bargersville, a few miles south of Indianapolis. State police say the man ran from officers, stopped near a barn and pulled out a gun and pointed it at a state trooper and a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy, and shots were fired at the suspect, striking him. He also was shocked with a stun gun.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Efrain Perez-Ramirez, state police said. He is currently in police custody at a hospital.