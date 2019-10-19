Indiana police chase ends in Michigan with suspect shot dead

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a northern Indiana officer fatally shot a suspect who crashed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car during a chase.

Police say 46-year-old David Sanders of Three Rivers, Michigan, was shot after a chase that began in Bristol, Indiana, and ended just over the state line in White Pigeon, Michigan, where Sanders crashed into the patrol car, slightly injuring the officer, and was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

